Saad-led Pakistan U19 team off to Dubai for ACC U19 Asia Cup

LAHORE-Saad Baig-led Pakistan U19 team departed for Dubai in the wee hours of Wednesday to participate in the ACC U19 Asia Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from December 8 to 17 in Dubai, with the matches to be staged at ICC Academy Oval-1, ICC Academy Oval-2 and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In Group A of the U19 Asia Cup, Pakistan U19 are placed alongside India U19, Afghanistan U19 and Nepal U19.

Pakistan will play their first match against Nepal scheduled for December 8, followed by a match against India on December 10 and Afghanistan on December 12. The semifinals will be played on December 15, with the final scheduled for December 17.

At the conclusion of the training camp in Karachi, Pakistan U19 captain Saad Baig, while addressing the media, said: “The team possesses a good combination, and they will strive to secure victory in the tournament. Currently, we are fully focused on performing in the Asia Cup, and afterwards, we will aim for success in the World Cup in South Africa.”

Saad expressed delight at the appointment of former Test captain Mohammad Yousuf as head coach of the U19 team, praising him as a world-class cricketer. He claimed to feel fortunate to have Yousuf as their head coach and believes there is a lot to learn from him. He also noted the team was settled and gelled together as a unit considering there haven’t been any major changes to the team, with most of the players part of the team over the past year.

PAKISTAN U19 SQUAD: Saad Baig (capt&wk), Ahmad Hussain, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas (vc), Azan Awais, Khubaib Khalil, Najab Khan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, M Riazullah, M Tayyab Arif, M Zeeshan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Ubaid Shah.