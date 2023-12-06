Section 144 imposed in Mohmand

MOHMAND - The district administration of Mohmand has imposed Section 144 for three days due to the prevail­ing law and order situation. There is a special need to ensure the main­tenance of law and order in the district to keep public peace and tran­quillity.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mohmand, Dr Ehtishamul Haq, through a notification issued to local media, stated that some public gather­ings and assemblies are likely to be prejudicial to public peace and or­der. There is an urgent need for the imposition of a ban on the activ­ities mentioned below under Section 144 CRPC for three days in the Mohmand tribal district.