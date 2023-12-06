Section 144 imposed in Mohmand

MOHMAND - The district administration of Mohmand has imposed Section 144 for three days due to the prevailing law and order situation. There is a special need to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the district to keep public peace and tranquillity.
The Deputy Commissioner of Mohmand, Dr Ehtishamul Haq, through a notification issued to local media, stated that some public gatherings and assemblies are likely to be prejudicial to public peace and order. There is an urgent need for the imposition of a ban on the activities mentioned below under Section 144 CRPC for three days in the Mohmand tribal district.