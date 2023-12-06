Security officials convene to address crimes

KARACHI - A top-level security gathering took place at Pakistan Rangers Sindh headquarters, led by Director General Major General Azhar Waqas. The meeting extensively reviewed Karachi’s law and order situation, specifically focusing on street crimes, mobile thefts, smuggling, water theft, and illegal foreign nationals’ evacuation, as per a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday. The attendees included Additional IGPs, DIGPs from various branches, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, along with senior officers from Police, Rangers, and other sensitive organizations. Key decisions emerged, emphasizing sustained stringent measures by Rangers and Police against street crimes, smuggling, illegal aliens’ evacuation, illegal weapons display, and law violations. Additionally, a joint strategy was devised for combing operations, enhanced patrolling, and stricter checks at inter-provincial points.