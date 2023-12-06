Wednesday, December 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Security officials convene to address crimes

APP
December 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - A top-level security gathering took place at Pakistan Rangers Sindh headquarters, led by Director General Major General Azhar Waqas. The meeting extensively reviewed Karachi’s law and order situation, specifically focusing on street crimes, mobile thefts, smuggling, water theft, and illegal foreign nationals’ evacuation, as per a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday. The attendees included Additional IGPs, DIGPs from various branches, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, along with senior officers from Police, Rangers, and other sensitive organizations. Key decisions emerged, emphasizing sustained stringent measures by Rangers and Police against street crimes, smuggling, illegal aliens’ evacuation, illegal weapons display, and law violations. Additionally, a joint strategy was devised for combing operations, enhanced patrolling, and stricter checks at inter-provincial points. 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1701771708.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023