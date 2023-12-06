Shan Masood unveils Test batting strategy against Australia

CANBERRA-Pakistan’s newly appointed Test captain Shan Masood has revealed the batting order for the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, which will see him playing at number three.

In a press interaction following the trophy unveiling ceremony for the Pakistan vs Australian Prime Minister XI four-day match, set to start today (Wednesday), the Test skipper revealed his own position in the batting order. “I have been playing at number three since my Test comeback, and I will continue in that role.”

Emphasizing continuity, Shan said, “We will stick to the same batting order from the last Test series. Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique have been established as our opening batters for over a year. Babar Azam, our mainstay, will hold the number four position, and our batting strategy will revolve around him.”

Regarding the wicketkeeping situation, he specified, “Sarfaraz Ahmed will be our primary wicketkeeper. However, depending on conditions, we might consider playing both Sarfaraz and Mohammad Rizwan, with one playing as a batter.”

Expressing confidence in Pakistan’s bowling attack, the captain highlighted the versatility it brings to the table. “Led by Shaheen Afridi, our pace attack is well-balanced, with each bowler posing a different threat. Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad have proven themselves in our domestic circuit, showing the potential to make an impact in Australia.

“Mohammad Wasim Jr. brings extreme pace with reverse swing, and Aamer Jamal, an all-rounder, providesadditional pace. Seasoned all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who has excelled in Test cricket, completes our bowling arsenal,” the Test skipper asserted.

Commending Australian batter David Warner, Masood acknowledged his remarkable Test career, hinting at a potential conclusion after the upcoming series. “David Warner has been a great servant to not only Australia but world cricket. We wish him the best of luck but aim to make his last series challenging.”

Reflecting on the challenge posed by Australia, Shan Masood concluded, “Australia boasts an overall balanced side and one of the best bowling attacks in the world. To challenge them, we must play our brand of cricket in all three departments, and I believe we have a team capable of doing just that.”

The first Test match is scheduled for December 14-18, 2023, in Perth, followed by the second Test in Melbourne from December 26-30. The tour will conclude with the third Test in Sydney from January 3-7, 2024.