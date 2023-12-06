Wednesday, December 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SHC moved against PIA privatisation

Agencies
December 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC) after which the court issued notices to the parties for December 21. Details reveal that the privatization of PIA has been contested in court, with the Ministry of Law, Aviation, Finance, and Executive Director Ernst Wing included as parties in the plea.
In the plea, the complainant Sameera Mohammadi stated that the caretaker government does not have the authority to make ‘important decisions’ or start a new project but can supervise the ongoing projects started by the elected government. The applicant stated that the caretaker government has violated Article 18-C of the constitution by privatizing a public-private company as the interim government has no authority to make such decisions. In response, Chief Justice Aqeel Abbas asked for a possible solution to prevent the collapse of PIA, adding that the privatization is being done through the commission which is a legal body. Later, the Sindh High Court issued notices to the parties for December 21 on the petition against the privatization of PIA.
Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday condemned a terrorist incident in Peshawar. They, in a condemnation statement, demanded to bring terrorists and their masterminds to book. They also prayed for the early recovery of seven injured persons including children in the incident.

Cartoon

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1701771708.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023