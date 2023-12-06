Wednesday, December 06, 2023
SHC orders KMC to end ‘illegal’ charged parking  

Agencies
December 06, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to end ‘illegal’ charged parking across the port city. A single bench of SHC Judge Justice Nadeem Akhtar was hearing the case related to ‘illegal’ charged parking in Karachi. The court asked KMC counsel how they can receive parking fees in areas that don’t fall under its jurisdiction. When you cannot maintain roads in the area then how come you charging fees?. The SHC while summoning details of the parking fees and a concrete plan about it, adjourned the further hearing of the case until December 13. The issue of charged parking in several areas of the city has become a real issue for the Karachiites. 

