SHC rejects police report on missing persons

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court on Tuesday rejected the police report on the petitions related to the recovery of the missing persons and ordered to speed up the steps for the recovery of the citizens.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto heard the petitions related to the recovery of missing persons. Among the petitioners are Asma, Saghir al-Nisa, Muhammad Qadir, Mumtaz Ali, Ghulam Mustafa and others. The family of the missing citizen wailed and said that I beg with folded hands to close the case and this spectacle too. Nothing has been known about my brother Furqan, he is being pushed. When we go to the

police, they say we don’t have it. It has been 9 years since missing Furqan and Nadeem could not be recovered. The police officials submitted a report to the court. The court dismissed the police report as a stereotype. The court expressed its displeasure over the lack of progress in the recovery of the missing persons. Justice Nimatullah Phulpoto remarked that the police report is traditional. Why does the police do nothing to recover the missing persons?

The public prosecutor submitted that 21 JIT and 60 task force meetings have been held. Justice Nimatullah Phulpoto inquired that where is the report of Secretary Interior? The public prosecutor submitted that the Home Secretary’s report has been submitted. The court sought reports from the police authorities including the Home Secretary, Defense Secretary. The court ordered to speed up the steps to recover the missing persons.