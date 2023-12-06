Shehbaz talks election strategy with Balochistan party head

LAHORE - Former prime minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Tues­day met with the President of the party in Balochistan, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, as the two leaders dis­cussed election strategy to secure maximum seats from the province.

Party’s central leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan were also present during the meeting. Consulta­tions were held regarding organiza­tional matters and preparations for the upcoming general elections during the meeting. Political strategies for practi­cal implementation in the context of the general elections in Balochistan were also discussed, according to a party statement. “Balochistan is our heart, our soul, we consider the progress of Balochistan as an integral requirement for the progress of Pakistan,” empha­sized Shehbaz. The former prime min­ister mentioned that he visited Balo­chistan the most during his 16-month tenure.”If given another opportunity, we will spread the network of educational institutions, including science schools, across the entire country, including Balochistan,” he promised. “Balochistan will be the focal point and center of national economic development in the future,” stated Shehbaz Sharif. Jaffar Khan Mandokhail congratulated Sheh­baz over PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in the Avenfield reference dur­ing the meeting. The PML-N President expressed gratitude to Jaffar Khan Man­dokhail for his good wishes and appre­ciated his dedication to the party.

SHEHBAZ CONDEMNS PESHAWAR WARSAK ROAD BLAST

Former Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Shah­baz Sharif, has strongly condemned the blast on Warsak Road, Peshawar Ex­pressing deep sympathy for the injured children and their parents in a state­ment, Shahbaz declared that terrorists, including those targeting innocent chil­dren, were enemies of every Pakistani.