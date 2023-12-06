Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Sindhi Culture Day programme held at Governor House

December 06, 2023
KARACHI-A program in connection with the Sindhi Culture Day was organised at the Sindh Governor House. Consul Generals, caretaker provincial ministers, city dignitaries, and senior officials were present in the ceremony, a Governor House communique said.
Addressing the ceremony, Governor Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori welcomed all the guests on the occasion of Culture Day. He said that your presence proved that the Governor’s House belonged to all of you. He further said that it was an honor for him as a governor that Sindh Cultural Day was being celebrated for the second time here. Tessori congratulated everyone living in the province on the Sindhi Cultural Day. He said that the history and culture of Sindh province was centuries old and Sindh was the land of Sufis and Saints, who always believed in brotherhood.

