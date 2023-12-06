Sixth round of Pak-Mexico bilateral political consultations held

ISLAMABAD - The 6th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Paki­stan and Mexico was held in Islam­abad on Tuesday.

Ambassador Mariam Aftab, Ad­ditional Foreign Secretary (Amer­icas), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Pakistan delegation while the Mexican delegation was head­ed by Ambassador Jose Tripp Vil­lanueva, Director General for Afri­ca, Central Asia and Middle East, at the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

The BPC reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, re­gional and multilateral issues.

The Additional Foreign Secre­tary reaffirmed Pakistan’s com­mitment to further deepening and broadening its ties with Mexico, particularly in the areas of trade, agriculture, investment, science & technology, and people-to-people contacts.

She underscored that Pakistan was firmly focusing on impera­tives of geo-economics and pur­suing policies that would promote peace, growth, development, and regional connectivity.

The two sides expressed sat­isfaction at the cooperation be­tween their delegations at vari­ous international organisations and forums especially in the Unit­ed Nations, and on the question of Security Council Reform. Paki­stan and Mexico continue to sup­port each other’s candidatures at the UN and other international bodies.

Views were also exchanged on closer collaboration on consular matters. The Pakistan side under­scored the importance of deep­er diplomatic engagement includ­ing through reopening of Mexico’s resident Mission in Islamabad.

Regional and global matters in­cluding Afghanistan, Palestine, and situation in the Indian Illegal­ly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were also discussed dur­ing the consultations.

During his visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Villanueva also called on the For­eign Secretary. The two dignitar­ies expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral rela­tions and reiterated their resolve to further cement Pakistan-Mexi­co relations in diverse fields.