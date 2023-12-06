Wednesday, December 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sixth round of Pak-Mexico bilateral political consultations held

Our Staff Reporter
December 06, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The 6th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Paki­stan and Mexico was held in Islam­abad on Tuesday. 

Ambassador Mariam Aftab, Ad­ditional Foreign Secretary (Amer­icas), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the Pakistan delegation while the Mexican delegation was head­ed by Ambassador Jose Tripp Vil­lanueva, Director General for Afri­ca, Central Asia and Middle East, at the Mexican Foreign Ministry. 

The BPC reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, re­gional and multilateral issues. 

The Additional Foreign Secre­tary reaffirmed Pakistan’s com­mitment to further deepening and broadening its ties with Mexico, particularly in the areas of trade, agriculture, investment, science & technology, and people-to-people contacts. 

She underscored that Pakistan was firmly focusing on impera­tives of geo-economics and pur­suing policies that would promote peace, growth, development, and regional connectivity. 

Indian Sikh pilgrim family thanks Punjab govt for early arrest of swindlers

The two sides expressed sat­isfaction at the cooperation be­tween their delegations at vari­ous international organisations and forums especially in the Unit­ed Nations, and on the question of Security Council Reform. Paki­stan and Mexico continue to sup­port each other’s candidatures at the UN and other international bodies. 

Views were also exchanged on closer collaboration on consular matters. The Pakistan side under­scored the importance of deep­er diplomatic engagement includ­ing through reopening of Mexico’s resident Mission in Islamabad. 

Regional and global matters in­cluding Afghanistan, Palestine, and situation in the Indian Illegal­ly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were also discussed dur­ing the consultations. 

During his visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Villanueva also called on the For­eign Secretary. The two dignitar­ies expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of bilateral rela­tions and reiterated their resolve to further cement Pakistan-Mexi­co relations in diverse fields.

ATC issues arrest warrants of 8 PTI leaders

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1701771708.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023