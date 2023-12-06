Sunset over Ayodhya

On this day 31 years ago, the Babri Masjid, a 16th century structure in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was brutally torn down by Hindu nationalist mobs, marking a tragic chapter in India’s history. The destruction of the mosque, built during the rule of the first Mughal Emperor Babar, triggered widespread religious riots that claimed over 2,000 lives, making it the worst communal violence since India’s independence in 1947. Hindu supremacist groups, notably the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishva Hindu Parishad, seized the opportunity to push for the construction of a Ram temple on the mosque’s site. This move further deepened religious fault lines, creating lasting fissures in India’s social fabric. The roots of the Bharatiya Janata Party trace back to the formation of the Janata Party in 1977, a political amalgamation that included the Janata Dal and the Bharatiya Lok Dal. Within this political landscape, the Janata Party provided the foundation for the birth of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980. However, it wasn’t until the leadership of L K Advani and the controversial events surrounding the demolition of the Babri Masjid that the BJP catapulted into prominence.
The early days of the Janata Sangh, a precursor to the BJP, were marked by a struggle to gain significant electoral traction. The political landscape was dynamic, with the party navigating challenges and transformations. It was in this context that the Janata Sangh merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party. Internal divisions led to the disintegration of the Janata Party, paving the way for the emergence of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980. The BJP, initially, did not achieve substantial success in terms of votes and seats. The turning point for the BJP came with the leadership of Lal Krishna Advani. His role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, particularly the Rath Yatra in 1990, significantly altered the political dynamics of the country.
As Advani’s yatra progressed in October 1990, numerous cities witnessed tragic incidents. In Ahmedabad, 41 lives were lost, while Jaipur, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Delhi, Assam, Patna, and Hyderabad collectively faced substantial casualties. Bhagalpur, Bihar, witnessed a horrifying pogrom against Muslims, resulting in approximately 900 Muslim fatalities out of a total of 960. The unrest persisted, with multiple regions experiencing prolonged tension. Between April and May 1990, Kanpur witnessed three riots claiming 30 lives, and from May to November 1991, Varanasi saw over 50 casualties. The infamous destruction of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, triggered anti-Muslim pogroms in Surat, claiming 200 lives, with around 95% being Muslim. Bhopal, too, faced violence, resulting in 143 deaths. Simultaneously, the Bombay riots led to over 1,000 casualties, predominantly Muslim.
Advani distanced himself from responsibility, claiming no riots occurred along the yatra trail. However, the political landscape shifted dramatically. The BJP’s vote share doubled in the 1991 general elections, securing 20% of the total vote and 120 seats. In the 1996 elections, held after the Babri Masjid demolition, the BJP won 161 seats.
The toll of Advani’s anti-Babri Masjid campaign was staggering, with over 3,400 lives lost. This grim chapter in India’s history propelled the BJP to the brink of power, solidifying Advani’s political success at the cost of countless lives. Alarming revelations, such as the involvement of around 150,000 kar sevaks in the planned Babri Masjid demolition and the tacit approval by top leaders of RSS, BJP, and VHP, add a disturbing layer to this narrative. Maloy Krishna Dhar’s claims in “Open Secrets” about providing security to the meeting where the demolition was planned, further highlight the intricate web of events.
According to a 2018 Pew Research Centre analysis, India ranked as the fourth worst country globally for religious intolerance out of 198 countries. Concerns from international jurists and intellectuals persist regarding India’s religiously motivated violence against minorities, with events like the demolition of the Babri Mosque in 1992 being widely condemned. In a controversial judgment in November 2019, the Indian Supreme Court permitted Hindus to build a temple on the site of the historic Babri Masjid. Interestingly, the Chief Justice at that time, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, was later appointed to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP-led Indian government as a reward for delivering a verdict in line with one of the key ideological commitments of the BJP. The judiciary in India, in its decision on the Babri Masjid demolition case, appeared to prioritise the Hindutva ideology. Describing it as anything other than a miscarriage of justice would be a challenge, particularly when prominent BJP figures like Advani, implicated in the demolition of the historic masjid, were acquitted by the Indian judiciary.
The date 06 December signifies not just the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition but also commemorates the death of Dr B R Ambedkar. In his book “Pakistan and Partition of India,” Ambedkar had astutely warned about the perils of Savarkar’s divisive ideology. The echoes of Ambedkar’s caution became eerily relevant as the Babri Masjid demolition unfolded, embodying the manifestation of Savarkar’s ideas and leading to profound consequences for the unity of India. This event serves as a haunting reminder of a crucial juncture that profoundly influenced India’s social, political, and communal landscape.
BY ABDUL QADIR
–The author is an independent researcher. E-mail:
abdulniner09@gmail.com