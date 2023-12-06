Terror’s grip

Recent terrorist attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and North Wa­ziristan cast a shadow over Pak­istan’s dream of a peaceful and prosperous future. The already fragile economy, teetering on the verge of default, faces addi­tional challenges such as indus­try closures, diminishing pur­chasing power, energy crises, and a mounting circular debt. The surge in terrorism poses a signif­icant threat, potentially proving lethal to the fledgling economy unless decisive and continuous measures are promptly imple­mented for eradication or, at the very least, reduction of the terror­ist threat. There is no shortage of strategies and plans, with the Na­tional Action Plan and past suc­cess stories readily available for implementation.

A crucial successful strategy in­volves refraining from trusting ne­gotiations, engagements, or reha­bilitation of terrorist outfits like TTP and its counterparts. Mili­tary operations, such as Zerb-e-Azb, have significantly diminished the terrorist threat and restored peace. However, historical incli­nations and eagerness to engage with TTP through Afghan Taliban have resulted in backfires.

Any comprehensive political or strategic asset strategy must en­compass an unwavering resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms. Failure to do so could lead to a fal­tering economic revival and fur­ther deterioration of the economy.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.