Terror’s grip

Recent terrorist attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan cast a shadow over Pakistan’s dream of a peaceful and prosperous future. The already fragile economy, teetering on the verge of default, faces additional challenges such as industry closures, diminishing purchasing power, energy crises, and a mounting circular debt. The surge in terrorism poses a significant threat, potentially proving lethal to the fledgling economy unless decisive and continuous measures are promptly implemented for eradication or, at the very least, reduction of the terrorist threat. There is no shortage of strategies and plans, with the National Action Plan and past success stories readily available for implementation.
A crucial successful strategy involves refraining from trusting negotiations, engagements, or rehabilitation of terrorist outfits like TTP and its counterparts. Military operations, such as Zerb-e-Azb, have significantly diminished the terrorist threat and restored peace. However, historical inclinations and eagerness to engage with TTP through Afghan Taliban have resulted in backfires.
Any comprehensive political or strategic asset strategy must encompass an unwavering resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms. Failure to do so could lead to a faltering economic revival and further deterioration of the economy.
GULSHER PANHWER,
Johi.