Wednesday, December 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Toshakhana case: IHC turns down Imran Khan’s withdrawal plea

Toshakhana case: IHC turns down Imran Khan’s withdrawal plea
Web Desk
2:16 PM | December 06, 2023
National

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of former PTI chairman’s plea to withdraw his appeal against disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict.

The court had earlier reserved the verdict on September 13 after hearing the arguments from all the concerned parties.

The former PTI chairman was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on October 21, 2022.

The former PTI chairman had approached the IHC against the electoral body’s decision on October 28 last year.

However, the former PTI chairman filed a fresh plea in IHC seeking to withdraw the petition as he said that he wanted the Lahore High Court to hear the matter.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1701835383.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023