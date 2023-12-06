Wednesday, December 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Urban surge

December 06, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Urbanisation is the process of people moving from rural ar­eas to cities, posing a global chal­lenge. In the 1950s, 70% of peo­ple lived in rural areas, but this has changed due to factors like in­dustrialization and globalisation. Pakistan is the 6th most urbanised country, with 34% living in urban areas. A 2017 survey predicts a 3% growth rate in urbanisation by 2050, reaching 250 million peo­ple in cities. Cities like Karachi, La­hore, and Quetta have experienced significant growth.

For an area to be declared urban, it needs municipal facilities, hospi­tals, corporations, schools, and col­leges, with a minimum population of 5,000. The criteria include 400 people within one kilometre, and 75% of the population engaged in non-agricultural occupations.

In essence, urbanisation involves people moving from rural to ur­ban areas for improved econom­ic opportunities or education. This trend is increasing and may double in the future, including in Pakistan.

Cartoon

HABIB SEYAN,

Balochistan.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1701771708.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023