Urban surge

Urbanisation is the process of people moving from rural areas to cities, posing a global challenge. In the 1950s, 70% of people lived in rural areas, but this has changed due to factors like industrialization and globalisation. Pakistan is the 6th most urbanised country, with 34% living in urban areas. A 2017 survey predicts a 3% growth rate in urbanisation by 2050, reaching 250 million people in cities. Cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta have experienced significant growth.
For an area to be declared urban, it needs municipal facilities, hospitals, corporations, schools, and colleges, with a minimum population of 5,000. The criteria include 400 people within one kilometre, and 75% of the population engaged in non-agricultural occupations.
In essence, urbanisation involves people moving from rural to urban areas for improved economic opportunities or education. This trend is increasing and may double in the future, including in Pakistan.
HABIB SEYAN,
Balochistan.