Woman dies, two injured as truck hits motorcycle

Our Staff Reporter
December 06, 2023
FAISALABAD  -  A woman died while two persons sus­tained injuries in a road accident in the area of Satiana police station. 

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Tuesday that a speeding mini-truck hit a motorcycle near the Canal Bridge, Satiana City. 

As a result, 35-year-old Amina wife of Amir received serious injuries and died on the spot, whereas Rescue 1122 shifted motorcyclist Manzoor Ahmad (30) and 2-year-old Shoaib Amir to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Sa­tiana in a critical condition. The police took the body into custody while an investigation is underway, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

