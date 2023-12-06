Woman dies, two injured as truck hits motorcycle

FAISALABAD - A woman died while two persons sus­tained injuries in a road accident in the area of Satiana police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Tuesday that a speeding mini-truck hit a motorcycle near the Canal Bridge, Satiana City.

As a result, 35-year-old Amina wife of Amir received serious injuries and died on the spot, whereas Rescue 1122 shifted motorcyclist Manzoor Ahmad (30) and 2-year-old Shoaib Amir to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Sa­tiana in a critical condition. The police took the body into custody while an investigation is underway, he added.