Zaka Ashraf greets Pakistan women team

LAHORE-Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, has congratulated the Pakistan women’s cricket team on their remarkable achievement of becoming the first Asian side to defeat New Zealand in a T20I series.

Zaka Ashraf said: “Pakistan women’s team have made the whole nation proud with their brilliant display of skill and talent in New Zealand. “I want to congratulate and laud the efforts of the entire squad, team management and support personnel for their collective effort in making the team achieve this special feat.”

“The leadership qualities and courage exhibited by captain Nida Dar reflects in the way her players have responded to the challenge and acquired success on the big stage,” the PCB MC Chairman said.

Zaka Ashraf has also announced hosting a special ceremony felicitating the Pakistan women’s team upon their return from the tour of New Zealand later this month.