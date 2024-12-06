Friday, December 06, 2024
136 gas connections disconnected across Punjab, KP, Islamabad

PRESS RELEASE
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Business

Lahore  -  Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) continues its rigorous campaign against gas theft, conducting raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. During the latest operations, 136 illegal gas connections were disconnected, and fines amounting to Rs9 million were imposed.

In Lahore, the team disconnected 36 illegal connections and 9 connections using gas compressors, imposing fines totaling Rs3.68 million. Similarly, in Faisalabad, 9 illegal connections and 1 compressor-based connection were disconnected, with fines amounting to Rs0.07 million. In Sheikhupura, the team disconnected 3 illegal connections and imposed fines of Rs3.18 million. Meanwhile, in Gujranwala, 2 illegal connections were terminated, and Rs0.78 million in fines was imposed. In Bahawalpur, the team disconnected 4 illegal connections and 15 compressor-based connections. Multan’s team terminated 30 illegal connections and 2 compressor-based ones, while in Sahiwal, 5 illegal connections were cut off, with fines totaling Rs0.09 million. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Mardan regional team disconnected 20 illegal connections and imposed fines of Rs1.22 million on gas pilferers. SNGPL remains committed to curbing gas theft across its operational areas, ensuring equitable distribution of gas.

PRESS RELEASE

