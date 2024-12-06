2025 FIFA Club World Cup groups unveiled

The draw for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup groups was held in Miami, Florida on Thursday.

The tournament will take place in the US from June 15 to July 13 with a new format of the competition with 32 teams for the first time.

European champions Real Madrid will play against Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal, while Manchester City will take on Juventus and River Plate will face Inter Milan.

US club Inter Miami will play Al Ahly in the opening game of the competition at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on June 15.

The FIFA Club World Cup is an international men's association football competition featuring 32 teams competing for the title at venues within the host nation: 12 teams from Europe, six from South America, four from Asia, four from Africa, four from North and Central America and the Caribbean, one from Oceania and one team from the host nation.

Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid hold the record for the most titles with five trophies.

The groups were formed as follows:

Group A: Palmeiras (Brazil), Porto (Portugal), Al Ahly (Egypt), Inter Miami (US)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atletico Madrid (Spain), Botafogo (Brazil), Seattle Sounders (US)

Group C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Auckland City (New Zealand)

Group D: Flamengo (Brazil), Chelsea (England), ES Tunis (Tunisia), Leon (Mexico)

Group E: River Plate (Argentina), Inter (Italy), Monterrey (Mexico), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Group F: Fluminense (Brazil), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Ulsan (South Korea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Group G: Manchester City (England), Juventus (Italy), Wydad (Morocco), Al Ain (United Arab Emirates)

Group H: Real Madrid (Spain), Salzburg (Austria), Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Pachuca (Mexico)