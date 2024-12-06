Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

35 Sri Lankan students arrive in Pakistan for higher studies

NEWS WIRE
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Another 35 Sri Lankan students have reached Pakistan to study in Pakistani universities at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels under the Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students, an initiative of Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme.  According to the Programme, the students arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. Pakistan and Sri Lanka jointly work in multiple developmental areas, including the higher education sector. It includes 1,000 scholarships to Sri Lankan nationals. Of whom, 418 are already studying in Pakistan while 42 have graduated.

These scholarships are part of the comprehensive educational programme entitled Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme (HEC). The Sri Lankan students will pursue their BS, MS, and PhD studies in public sector universities of Pakistan.

PPP, PML-N agree to resolve issues

The scholarships are being offered in all major disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering, Business Studies, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, etc. The students were selected through a competitive selection process keeping in view their basic eligibility criteria for enrolment in Pakistani public sector universities. The incoming Sri Lankan scholars were given a warm welcome at the airport.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024