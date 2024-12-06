Friday, December 06, 2024
38 vehicles impounded

Staff Reporter
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Regional Transport Authority impounded 38 vehicles on Thursday and issued challans to 156 other vehicles for causing pollution. The teams also imposed Rs. 650,000 fine on the vehicle owners and drivers.

The RTA said that vehicles causing smog and environmental pollution would not be allowed to ply roads.

Transporters should never bring vehicles on the road without a complete repair and fitness certificate. Water is also being sprayed at bus terminals with the help of mist queens to prevent smog, environmental pollution and dust.

The authority further said that it appeals to citizens to identify vehicles causing smog and provide proof of being environmentally friendly.

Staff Reporter

