40 houses on state land razed in anti-encroachment operation

HYDERABAD - About 40 houses allegedly set up on a piece of government land in Latifabad Unit-11 were demolished by district administration officials during an anti-encroachment operation. A man, who was involved in ‘leasing out’ the government land by tinkering with official documents, was arrested, said officials.

The administration had to take the action after learning that some people were issuing ‘leases’ of the land as katchiabadi with fictitious title of Fatima Jinnah colony/society, said the officials.

The leases were not registered and the land was purely state land spread over 112 acres, they said.

Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abiden Memon said that it was unassessed government land (No.168) where the encroachment activity was going on. Hyderabad SSP was taken on board and police force also assisted the operation, he said, adding that the land was located near Government Comprehensive School unit-10 Latifabad.

He said that a suspected land grabber, Lala Rehman Pathan was arrested while his associate Asghar Rajput fled during the operation and an FIR was being lodged with Latifabad police.