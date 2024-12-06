41st Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf commences today

LAHORE - The 41st Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament 2024, presented by Millat Tractors Limited, commences today (Friday) at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. The tournament will run through December 8, 2024 (Sunday), with amateur golf champions competing for top honors over the three-day event. Addressing a press conference, Shaukat Javed, Convenor Golf, highlighted the significance of the tournament, which has become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s amateur golf calendar. The event was attended by key figures including Sikander Mustafa Khan, Chairman of Millat Tractors; Ahsan Imran, CEO of Millat Equipment; Raza Saeed, Captain Golf of Gymkhana; Bela Azam, Lady Captain; Khawaja Pervaiz Saeed, Director Media of the Tournament; and Imran Ayub, Coordinator Millat Tractors. Javed shared that events for senior amateurs, veterans, and ladies were successfully concluded earlier this week to facilitate broader participation. He praised the enduring partnership between Millat Tractors and Lahore Gymkhana, noting how the tournament has evolved into a prestigious national event sought after by both seasoned amateurs and emerging players striving for recognition. A standout feature of the championship is the main trophy, awarded based on net scores, which offers middle-handicap players a chance to shine. Over the years, many winners have ascended to prominent positions in Pakistan’s amateur golf rankings. Khawaja Pervaiz outlined the competition’s format, emphasizing that eligible amateurs must have a handicap of 12 or below. The tournament will follow a stroke play format, spanning three days and 54 holes. Prizes will be awarded to the top three players in both gross and net categories, with the coveted Governors Cup title going to the participant with the best net score.

The championship will adhere to the rules set by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, along with local rules.

The tournament features top amateur players, including Jamal Nasir, Ahmed Ibrahim, Shamir Majid, and defending champion M Shoaib. Among the prominent competitors is Pakistan’s top-ranked amateur, Noman Ilyas. Notable ladies participating include Bushra Fatima, Suneya Osama, Ghazala Yasmin, and Zahida Durrani.

Lahore Gymkhana’s historic 18-hole championship course, dating back to the 19th century, will host the competition. The par-72 course spans 85 acres and is known for its tree-lined fairways, demanding precision and skill from start to finish.The final round will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2024, followed by the prize distribution ceremony at 3:30 PM at the Golf Course Lawns.

Shaukat Javed expressed gratitude to Millat Tractors Chairman Sikander Mustafa Khan, whose passion for golf has been instrumental in the tournament’s continued success. Sikander Mustafa Khan reaffirmed Millat Tractors’ commitment to promoting golf and expressed optimism about witnessing high-quality competition during the championship.