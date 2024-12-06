50 shops sealed in Lahore for violating anti-smog SOPs

Lahore’s district administration inspected 2,576 shops, markets, and malls over the past 24 hours, sealing 50 establishments for breaching anti-smog standard operating procedures (SOPs). Additionally, fines totaling Rs 20,000 were imposed on violators across 59 locations.

Assistant Commissioners (ACs) across the city conducted inspections, with AC Model Town leading the crackdown by sealing 10 shops and imposing Rs 20,000 in fines. Other ACs, including those from Raiwind, Shalimar, and Allama Iqbal Town, also took action, sealing multiple shops for non-compliance.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza urged citizens to cooperate in combating smog and emphasized strict enforcement against violations. Residents can report concerns via the DC office control room at 03070002345 on WhatsApp.