53rd martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif being observed today

The 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed today (Friday).

His supreme sacrifice reminds us that no cause is nobler than defence of the motherland.

During the Pak-India war of 1971, Major Shabbir Sharif was tasked with securing a strategically critical high ground near the Sulemanki Headworks.

On the night of 5th/6th December, he displayed unparalleled courage by engaging in hand-to-hand combat and eliminating Major Narain Singh, the company commander of the 4 Jat Regiment.

He valiantly repelled repeated enemy counterattacks, personally destroying advancing tanks.

Having successfully captured the objective and defended it against successive assaults, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed embraced martyrdom on this day in 1971.