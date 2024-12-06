Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

53rd martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif being observed today

53rd martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif being observed today
Web Desk
10:10 AM | December 06, 2024
National

The 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed today (Friday).

His supreme sacrifice reminds us that no cause is nobler than defence of the motherland.

During the Pak-India war of 1971, Major Shabbir Sharif was tasked with securing a strategically critical high ground near the Sulemanki Headworks.

On the night of 5th/6th December, he displayed unparalleled courage by engaging in hand-to-hand combat and eliminating Major Narain Singh, the company commander of the 4 Jat Regiment.

He valiantly repelled repeated enemy counterattacks, personally destroying advancing tanks.

Having successfully captured the objective and defended it against successive assaults, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed embraced martyrdom on this day in 1971.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024