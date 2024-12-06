Abandoning KP

It speaks volumes that representatives from various political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have grown exasperated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a party that has nominally ruled the province for multiple terms. Despite retreating from the political chaos in Islamabad and having an opportunity to focus on the province, PTI continues to neglect pressing issues. The province faces a deteriorating law-and-order situation, a virtual mini-civil war in Parachinar and Kurram, and frequent terrorist attacks by banned organisations. Yet, PTI remains fixated on its anti-PML-N and anti-military rhetoric, which has achieved little beyond further polarising the political landscape.

The recent incident underscores this neglect. Leaders various national and provincial parties convened is a Multi-Party Conference to discuss critical issues such as terrorism, law and order, resource distribution, and financial rights—problems that have plagued the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for years. However, PTI, the leading party in the province, chose to abstain from this vital discussion. This is not an isolated occurrence. The party similarly skipped a multi-party conference on October 7th, which sought to establish Pakistan’s international stance on Gaza and the Israeli invasion—an issue that transcends domestic politics and speaks to fundamental human rights. The frustration expressed by Governer Faisal Karim Kundi, is both justified and understated. PTI has consistently prioritised political theatrics over governance, rallying its workers to Islamabad for confrontational protests only to retreat when situations escalate. Meanwhile, it has utterly failed to fulfil its core responsibility: governing the province effectively.

This abdication of duty is unacceptable. Regardless of political grievances, no party has the right to neglect the people who elected them. Governance is not optional—it is an obligation. PTI’s repeated refusal to address Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s critical challenges reflects not just a failure of leadership but a betrayal of the trust placed in them by the people.