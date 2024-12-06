AC orders arrest of Bushra Bibi in 190 million pound case

An accountability court on Friday directed the arrest and production of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, at the next hearing on December 9 in the 190 million pound reference.

The case was heard by Judge Nasir Javed Rana at Adiala Jail. Bushra Bibi failed to appear before the court, prompting the judge to issue another notice to enforce the arrest warrant.

The court observed that the accused had yet to submit their responses to the questionnaire under Section 342.

The proceedings were subsequently adjourned until December 9.