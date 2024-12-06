Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ADC Larkana reviews price of common items

STAFF REPORT
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -   A meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held under the chairmanship of Gul Baig Additional Deputy Commissioner Office Larkana, at the Deputy Commissioner Office on Thursday in Darbar Hall Larkana in which the prices of daily common items were reviewed.  It will be reviewed on a daily basis and legal action will be taken against those who take more, on this occasion after consultation with all the stakeholders, the following prices of common items were fixed and the meeting decided. It is said that the prices of fruits and vegetables will be fixed by the Market Committee and their copies will be displayed daily at Deputy Commissioner Office Larkana, Assistant Director BSP, and Assistant Commissioner Larkana.

While the concerned officers will visit the markets and bazaars and check the items kept there, review and send your report to Deputy Commissioner Office Larkana.

NA panel expresses concerns over state of healthcare facilities at Polyclinic

The meeting also decided that the prices of chicken meat and eggs would be fixed as per the prices published in newspapers daily. All officials of the concerned department were present at the meeting.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024