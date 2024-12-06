Friday, December 06, 2024
Advocacy seminar highlights HIV awareness

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   On World AIDS Day 2024, the Integrated HIV, Hepatitis, and Thalassemia Control Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with UNICEF, hosted an advocacy and awareness seminar to foster understanding, reduce stigma, and create a supportive environment for individuals affected by HIV. All speakers addressed the gathering, emphasizing the critical importance of reducing stigma and discrimination related to HIV. They highlighted the need for efforts not only within healthcare settings but across all aspects of society, underscoring the collective responsibility to support those affected by HIV and to raise awareness about prevention and treatment.

