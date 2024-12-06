Apocalypse Now

There has never been much doubt that Israel’s actions in Palestine amount to ethnic cleansing and genocide. This reality has been evident since the Nakba of the 1940s and was further cemented by the wars of the 1960s. Israel has systematically pursued an apartheid regime with the ultimate goal of total ethnic cleansing and the eradication of Palestinians from the territories it claims. Yet, Western governments and media persist in disputing this truth, turning a blind eye to the evidence in front of them.

For decades, traditional mass media—dominated by a handful of powerful corporations—successfully obscured the extent of Israel’s crimes. Today, however, the horrific reality of genocide is being live-streamed directly to our phones. Despite this unfiltered evidence, Western powers urge us to disregard what we see, hear, and know to be true. The International Criminal Court’s rulings are ignored. Statements by United Nations agencies are dismissed. But there is only so long the West can shield Israel from accountability as the rest of the world demands justice. Recently, Amnesty International conducted a nine-month investigation under the Genocide Convention, concluding that Israel has committed—and continues to commit—genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The findings are harrowing. Amnesty describes Gaza as an apocalyptic scene where every Palestinian is dehumanised, journalists and aid workers are deliberately targeted, and the destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure is a deliberate strategy. These are not incidental acts of war but calculated policies of annihilation. Given Amnesty’s standing in the West as a respected advocate for human rights, one might hope that its findings would prompt a serious reckoning. Yet, Western media have largely ignored the report, burying its grim conclusions beneath silence.

The global outcry against this genocide is deafening, yet the West continues to ignore it—worse, it enables it.