Army Commanders ask govt to enact strict laws to control fake news spread

Top military brass note with concern malicious propaganda done in the aftermath of lawful deployment of Army in Islamabad. This pre-planned coordinated propaganda reflects continuity of a sinister design by certain political elements. Operations against terrorists operating inside Balochistan including BLA Majeed Brigade discussed in-detail.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), on Thursday presided over two-day 84th Formation Commanders Conference at GHQ in Rawalpindi. Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army attended the conference, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum began by offering Fateha and paying solemn tribute to the martyrs of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and citizens of Pakistan who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s security and sovereignty, including those Law Enforcement Agencies personnel who embraced martyrdom during recent violent protests in Islamabad.

The forum condemned ongoing human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people. It also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, strongly condemning the atrocities in Gaza and supporting international legal measures to end military aggression, the ISPR said.

Participants were briefed on the prevailing security environment, both external and internal, and reviewed the Army’s operational readiness to address evolving traditional and non-traditional threats.

The forum conducted a comprehensive analysis of ongoing counterterrorism operations and resolved to continue neutralising terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors working at the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, with heightened focus on operations against terrorists operating inside Balochistan including BLA Majeed Brigade.

Forum noted with concern the malicious propaganda done in the aftermath of the lawful deployment of the Army in the capital to secure key government buildings and provide safe and secure environment for the valued visiting delegations. This pre-planned coordinated and premeditated propaganda reflects continuity of a sinister design by certain political elements as an attempt to drive a wedge between the public and Armed Forces and institutions of Pakistan. “This futile attempt, fueled and abetted by external players, will never be successful, InshAllah.”

Forum emphasised that it is imperative that government should promulgate and implement stringent laws and regulations to check unfettered and unethical use of freedom of expression to spew venom, lies and sow the seeds of polarization, the ISPR said. “Those spreading fake news for vested political / financial interests need to be identified and brought to justice.”

The forum resolved that Army remains committed to serving the nation and public and guard against all external and internal threats without any bias and political affiliation, and any attempt to pitch innocent people against each other and use of violence as an instrument for vested gains can never be tolerated.

Unabated use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by terrorists especially belonging to Fitna Al Khwarij was also noted with concern. Forum urged that it is in the interest of both neighbouring Islamic countries to rather focus on mutually beneficial engagements and IAG needs to take visible measures to prevent use of its soil by the terrorists.

Forum reiterated resolve to continue supporting all socioeconomic and development efforts being undertaken in Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan by federal and provincial governments for well-being of the resilient people of these provinces who continue to stand tall against scourge of terrorism.

Highlighting Army’s commitment to socioeconomic progress, the forum resolved to continue to support government efforts in fostering economic growth, cracking down on illegal spectrum and eradicating terror-crime nexus. Concluding the conference, the COAS emphasised the importance of professionalism, operational readiness, and the Army’s unwavering dedication to ensuring Pakistan’s security and stability, notwithstanding any odds and challenges.