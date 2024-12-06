Friday, December 06, 2024
Arsenal & TCL team up to inspire greatness with new campaign

Staff Reporter
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -   Arsenal, one of the world’s leading football clubs, and TCL have joined forces for a powerful new campaign celebrating teamwork, resilience, and the pursuit of greatness. Featuring Arsenal stars Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, and Ben White, the campaign showcases the values of unity and perseverance both on and off the pitch. The campaign tells the inspiring story of Billy, a young fan balancing family responsibilities with his dream of training with his Arsenal heroes. Majid Khan Niazi of TCL said: “Our collaboration with Arsenal allows us to celebrate the values of determination and passion that unite both the club and our brand.”

