Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

At UN, Pakistan urges immediate halt to Israel's genocidal war in Gaza

At UN, Pakistan urges immediate halt to Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
Web Desk
2:44 PM | December 06, 2024
National

At the United Nations, Pakistan has underscored urgent need to put an end to Israel’s genocidal war in besieged Gaza enclave.

Speaking at UN General Assembly, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram stressed need to consider steps needed to prevent realization of Israeli extremists’ dark vision.

He said, for over four-hundred days, the world has witnessed indiscriminate slaughter of Palestinian population of Gaza

Pakistani envoy said General Assembly must, now  exercise its responsibility to demand an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and implementation of several resolutions adopted on this conflict by Security Council and the General Assembly.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1733465485.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024