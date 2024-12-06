At UN, Pakistan urges immediate halt to Israel's genocidal war in Gaza

At the United Nations, Pakistan has underscored urgent need to put an end to Israel’s genocidal war in besieged Gaza enclave.

Speaking at UN General Assembly, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram stressed need to consider steps needed to prevent realization of Israeli extremists’ dark vision.

He said, for over four-hundred days, the world has witnessed indiscriminate slaughter of Palestinian population of Gaza

Pakistani envoy said General Assembly must, now exercise its responsibility to demand an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and implementation of several resolutions adopted on this conflict by Security Council and the General Assembly.