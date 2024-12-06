Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Attock police arrest 5 outlaws

Our Staff Reporter
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

ISLAMABAD   -   Police have arrested five outlaws allegedly involved in different crimes. All have been booked under the relevant acts and have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, police arrested Waheed Akhtar for impersonating himself as an official of Special Branch police and allegedly (along with his accomplices) hurled life threats at Mehtab Ahmad (Retired Chief Warrant Officer) r/o People’s Colony Attock and keeping him in illegal confinement. Police are on the hunt to arrest his three accomplices. In different other attempts, police arrested four outlaws and recovered four unlicensed pistols and ammunition from their possession. 

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024