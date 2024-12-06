Attock police arrest 5 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - Police have arrested five outlaws allegedly involved in different crimes. All have been booked under the relevant acts and have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, police arrested Waheed Akhtar for impersonating himself as an official of Special Branch police and allegedly (along with his accomplices) hurled life threats at Mehtab Ahmad (Retired Chief Warrant Officer) r/o People’s Colony Attock and keeping him in illegal confinement. Police are on the hunt to arrest his three accomplices. In different other attempts, police arrested four outlaws and recovered four unlicensed pistols and ammunition from their possession.