Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Blinken blasts Lavrov for Russian escalation in Ukraine

Blinken blasts Lavrov for Russian escalation in Ukraine
NEWS WIRE
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, International

Ta’Qali, Malta   -  US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday accused Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of spreading a “tsunami of misinformation” and blamed Moscow for escalating the war in Ukraine. The two men were in Malta for the annual ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Lavrov’s first visit to a European Union country since Russia’s 2022 invasion of its neighbour. “Now I regret that our colleague, Mr. Lavrov, has left the room, not giving me the courtesy to listen to us as we listen to him. And of course, our Russian colleague is very adept in drowning listeners with a tsunami of misinformation,” Blinken said. “But let’s not fool ourselves and let’s not allow him or anyone else to fool us. This is not about and has never been about Russia’s security. This is about Mr. IMRAN MUKHTAR

During the meet-up, he discussed the ongoing political situation of the country as his party reels from the November 26 crackdown of law enforcement agencies on PTI protestors in Islamabad. He authorized the opposition leader Ayub to form a political strategy for the party.

PPP, PML-N agree to resolve issues

PTI leader Qureshi for the last many weeks has been urging for national reconciliation and national consensus to achieve political stability.

Separately, the police on Thursday arrested Omar Ayub, ex-law minister Raja Basharat, Ahmad Chattha and some other PTI leaders outside the Adiala Jail following their indictment in the GHQ attack case along with several other party leaders including Imran Khan.

He added: “One of our colleagues talked about escalation. He’s exactly right. Let’s talk about escalation.” He referenced North Korea sending troops to fight in the war with Ukraine, as well as “the ongoing assault on Ukraine’s energy, including its nuclear transmission group, which poses a great threat to every single country in this room”. Blinken and Lavrov were not due to meet face-to-face in Malta.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024