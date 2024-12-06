CJ Afridi to lead judicial commission meetings on judge appointments today

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi is set to chair two pivotal meetings of the Judicial Commission today (Friday). The agenda includes deliberations on the appointment of judges to the Sindh and Peshawar High Courts and discussions on the inclusion of Justice Shahid Bilal in the constitutional bench.

In the first meeting, the Judicial Commission will consider the appointment of 13 candidates for positions in the Sindh High Court. Additionally, three additional session judges and six lawyers are under consideration for appointments to the Peshawar High Court.

The second meeting will focus on Justice Shahid Bilal’s potential inclusion in the constitutional bench, a matter deemed crucial for judicial proceedings.

Participants of the Meeting

Prominent attendees include Justices Mansoor Ali Shah, Muneeb Akhtar, Ameenuddin, and Jamal Mandokhel. Other members include Law Minister, Attorney General, Pakistan Bar Council representative Akhtar Hussain, Senator Farooq H. Naek, Sheikh Aftab, female member Roshan Khurshid, and opposition members Senator Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

Controversy Over Appointment Procedures

A day prior, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah raised concerns regarding the ongoing appointments. In two letters addressed to Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and the Judicial Commission, Justice Shah urged for the postponement of these meetings until proper rules and criteria for judicial appointments are framed. He emphasized the importance of adhering to structured regulations to ensure transparency and merit in the appointment process.

The outcome of today’s discussions will have significant implications for the judiciary, particularly in addressing longstanding concerns about procedural reforms and judicial integrity.