CM Maryam vows to make Punjab hub of trade and industry

LAHORE - Punjab Chief MInister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has vowed to make Punjab a hub of trade and industry by taking along the business community and implementing their actionable suggestions. “Business-friendly policy is very important for the promotion of economic activities,” said the chief minister in a meeting with a delegation of Chain Store Association Pakistan during which she also agreed to organize a shopping festival in Punjab. “I want to take the business community along. Actionable suggestions will definitely be implemented for the promotion of business”, she told the delegation. Madam chief minister said that the first shopping festival will be held in Lahore in collaboration with chain stores. “Horse and Cattle Show is going to be restarted in Lahore in a new style”, she said. The chief minister also reviewed a proposal to make an annual calendar for the working hours of stores in Punjab.“I am Pakistani at heart; I use Pakistani brands.” She noted,” she observed. Earlier, the chief minister was briefed by the delegation of Chain Store Association about various suggestions and recommendations for the promotion of business activities in the province. MeanwhilePunjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated the annual exhibition of ‘Chrysanthemum’ at Jilani Park as she showed keen interest in different colorful types of this flower. The chief minister also inspected different models decorated with Chrysanthemum. She took a picture in front of a camel model made of Chrysanthemum and a flower-laden cart. Madam chief minister was briefed by DG PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo about the Chrysanthemum exhibition, which will continue for 10 days at Jilani Bagh. He said,”Around 200 rare and unique varieties of colorful Chrysanthemum have been placed in the exhibition.” He added,”A light show decorated with electric lights will also be presented every evening.” He highlighted,”Chrysanthemums are rated for a year in the nurseries of PHA to prepare them for the exhibition.” He noted,”The age of this flower is 15 to 20 days, while this rare flower is on its flower bed in the first week of December.” Maryam Nawaz said,”Flowers are a symbol of peace and love.” She added,”People from Lahore and other cities must come to see the exhibition. Madam chief minister expressed happiness after seeing the beautiful Australian parrots that started waving in welcoming manner after seeing the guests. She visited different stalls at Jilani Park, and directed to provide food items at concessional rates. Maryam Nawaz also inaugurated PHA Commercial Nursery. She inspected the nursery, and reviewed various plants available there. She expressed interest in “Peace Lily” and ‘air plant’ plants, and was presented with “Pomegranate and Bonsai” plants. She was also shown local olive plants, and rode in an electric cart along with other guests.