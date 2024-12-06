CM Murad inaugurates Prof Hashmat Lodi Development Centre at SMIU

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated Prof. Hashmat Lodi Development Center at Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Thursday. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of SMIU, Dr. Sarosh Lodi, Vice Chancellor of NED University, his family members and Chairman Sindh HEC Dr. Tariq Rafi were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minter visited the center, which is established by SMIU with the support of HEC with the name of a prominent educationist of the country Prof. Hashmatullah Lodi, for development of students.

Syed Murad Ali Shah while addressing the inauguration ceremony held at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of SMIU paid great tribute to Prof. Hashmatullah Lodi for his unmatched services specially in the field of education. He said Prof. Hashmatullah Lodi had a multi-dimensional personality who served the country and Sindh province while holding various positions specially in the field of education, sports and broadcasting.

Syed Murad Ali Shah pledged that the Government of Sindh will continue to enhance the greatness of Sindh Madressatul Islam University and announced that Sindh Government will build a new multi storey building at SMIU to resolve its space problem. He also directed the Sindh HEC to initiate a summary for including SMIU in the Endowment Fund list as its historic buildings could be preserved.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said he feels honor to be here at Sindh Madressatul Islam University, the first Muslim educational institution of this regain which was founded by Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi.

He said Sindh Madressatul Islam provided quality and modern education to hundreds of thousands of students. It was also the institution from where founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto, Sir Abdullah Haroon and other great personalities had received their education.

Syed Murad Ali Shah while appreciating the Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said he has done a praiseworthy job by recognizing the services of a legend of our country Prof. Hashmatullah Lodi by dedicating the Youth Development Center to him. Now this centre will produce more Hashmatullah Lodi’s, who will work for development of the country and of the Sindh province.

CM Shah further said that at the time of establishment of SMI there were only schools of other communities like Hindus and Parsis, but SMI provided modern education in English to the students of all parts of Sindh. Later on, they lead Muslims of the region.

He said Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai show him a building-called Talpur House, it was built by Talpurs of Sindh in 1901 as a hostel for their children and these were the signs which reveal that how Muslims of Sindh progressed in the field of modern education.

Recalling the days when the act of Sindh Madressatul Islam University was passed from the Sindh Assembly in December 2011, the Chief Minister said he was also present in that session and had voted for university status for Sindh Madressatul Islam.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of SMIU thanked the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Dr. Sarosh Lodi, his family members and other guests for gracing the event with their presence. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said SMIU provides quality education along with modern facilities and opportunities to its students to become well versed in research and development fields. He said Prof. Hashmat Lodi Development Centre will be expanding and more facilities will be added into it.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai while praising the role of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for supporting the SMIU said that SMIU runs its school also, but when he had joined SMIU in 2020, no separate budget was allocated for it, but he initiated in this respect and Syed Murad Ali Shah approved a separate budget for the SMIU Model School. Similarly, other problems of the university have also been resolved with the interest of the Chief Minister Sindh. He said at the time of his joining of SMIU there were only 1800 students enrolled but during the last four years enrollment of students has reached to the 5500 number.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai requested the Chief Minister Sindh that SMIU wants to construct a new building at its city campus as there is low space for students. He also requested Chief Minister Sindh that SMIU should be included in the list of endowment fund like other institutions, because its more than one hundred and 35 years’ old historic buildings need preservation and maintenance work.

Chairman HEC Sindh Dr. Tariq Rafi said the Vice Chancellor of SMIU has laid a foundation of an inspiring tradition by establishing a center with the name of a great educationist Prof. Hashmatullah Lodi. He said we must pay homage to our legends. Praising the role of Sindh Government for higher education in Sindh, he said as compared to the other provinces of the country the Government of Sindh has allocated more budget for higher education in the province and that is happened due to the personal interest of the Chief Minister Sindh.

Dr. Sarosh Lodi, Vice Chancellor NED University in his speech said it is a matter of great honour for him and his family that Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has recognized the services of his father Prof. Hashmatullah Lodi by naming its Youth Development Center after his name. He thanked the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for giving time to inaugurate the Development Center.

Dr. Sarosh Lodi said that Prof. Hashmatullah Lodi had served this institution in various capacities for 37 years from 1950s. Narrating his association with his father Dr. Sarosh Lodi said he had remained very close to his father and had learnt a lot from him specially the leadership qualities. He also praised Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, former federal education minister who had supported his father when he was working in this institution. Dr. Sarosh said he and his brothers had also received education from this institution, that is why they consider it a home for them.

In the end Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai presented shields to the Chief Minister Sindh and Dr. Sarosh Lodi and his family and Chairman Sindh HEC Dr. Tariq Rafi.