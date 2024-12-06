CM opens girls’ college in Bara

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, visited Tehsil Bara of Khyber District on Thursday and inaugurated the newly established Government Girls’ Degree College in Bara.

Constructed on 45 kanals of land at a cost of Rs 279 million, the college is equipped with modern facilities, including a solar power system. The institution has a capacity to accommodate 500 students, with 263 already enrolled.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister announced the upgradation of Category D Hospitals in Dogra and Jamrud and the establishment of a nursing college in the district.

He directed authorities to expedite the construction of the Peshawar-Bara Road and resolve land compensation issues related to the Nogazi Road through local jirgas. He also urged officials to work with the federal government to increase the admission quota for students from tribal districts in medical colleges.

In his address, the Chief Minister emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to promoting women’s education. “Promoting female education is a top priority for our government, and we are making substantial investments in girls’ education because educated mothers are the foundation of an educated nation. Girls have immense potential, and they only need opportunities to thrive,” he said. He assured that the government would continue to provide opportunities for women in all sectors, encouraging them to showcase their talents.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the tribal people for the country and pledged to address their grievances. “The tribal people have made immense sacrifices for this country, but unfortunately, their contributions have not been fully recognized. However, the day will come when their sacrifices will be acknowledged by all,” he said. He highlighted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s citizens have been on the frontlines of the nation’s challenges, and the PTI’s founder chairman has consistently advocated for the rights and development of the tribal districts.

Criticizing the federal government for not releasing funds for the merged districts, he assured that the provincial government is allocating substantial resources for their development. He noted that the provincial government releases funds every month for ongoing development projects in the merged districts to ensure their timely completion.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that 30,000 households in the merged districts would receive free and subsidized solar power systems. He urged the public to report any government officials in educational and healthcare institutions who are not performing their duties, assuring strict action against them