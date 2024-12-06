Commerce minister chairs review meeting to boost Pakistan’s trade, export potential

ISLAMABAD - Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday chaired an internal review meeting to assess the performance of various wings and attached departments under the Ministry of Commerce. The minister emphasised the need to capitalise on emerging opportunities to boost Pakistan’s trade and export potential.

During the meeting, Minister Jam Kamal directed officials to prioritise the facilitation of exporters to maximise their productivity. He stressed the importance of diversifying Pakistan’s export basket and exploring untapped international markets to enhance the country’s trade footprint. Highlighting the significance of staying ahead of regional trends, the minister urged his team to adopt a strategic approach to align with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s export-led policy. He noted that targeted efforts to expand trade partnerships and refine export strategies would play a critical role in driving economic growth. Appreciating the relentless dedication of commerce ministry officials and Pakistan’s trade officers abroad, Minister Jam Kamal praised their contributions toward fostering economic ties globally. He encouraged them to maintain their commitment to excellence while identifying innovative solutions to overcome challenges.

The minister reaffirmed his commitment to a collaborative and forward-looking vision, aiming to position Pakistan as a competitive player in the global market. “Our focus must remain on empowering exporters, diversifying trade, and unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth,” he stated. This meeting signals the government’s renewed dedication to strengthening Pakistan’s trade policies and achieving export-driven economic progress. Meanwhile, Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan met with Kazakh Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin to discuss enhancing trade, regional connectivity, and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Kazakhstan. The meeting laid the groundwork for several collaborative initiatives.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan welcomed the announcement of the next IGC session, scheduled for Islamabad on January 28, 2025. While the session will be chaired by the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Jam Kamal pledged full support from the Commerce Ministry to ensure its success. The minister announced that a Business Forum and B2B meetings will precede the IGC, taking place in Karachi on January 27, 2025. Delegates will visit key trade infrastructure, including seaports, customs houses, and special economic zones, to explore business opportunities. Jam Kamal Khan emphasised the importance of establishing a joint logistics company to facilitate seamless goods transportation between the two countries. He also proposed diversifying trade routes beyond the existing Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA) to include pathways through Uzbekistan-Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

The minister reiterated the significance of the Trans-Afghan railway for strengthening connectivity with Central Asia. He committed to reaching out to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Abu Dhabi authorities to expedite the project’s completion. Jam Kamal Khan welcomed the Kazakh announcement of resuming direct flights to Pakistan in 2025 and called for the establishment of air cargo links with Karachi. He also highlighted Pakistan’s export potential, particularly in mangoes, sports goods, textiles, and surgical instruments, urging stronger connections between exporters and Kazakh importers.

The minister underscored the need to enhance banking correspondent relationships to simplify trade transactions and build a stronger foundation for bilateral trade. HE Yerzhan Kistafin expressed optimism about the growing partnership. He praised the upcoming IGC and Business Forum as key opportunities to strengthen economic ties and explore joint ventures. “Kazakhstan values Pakistan’s competitive exports and logistical expertise. We are eager to deepen our collaboration, and initiatives like direct flights and air cargo links will significantly boost our trade potential,” the ambassador said.

Jam Kamal Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening trade with Central Asia. “Kazakhstan is a vital partner in the region, and we aim to leverage mutual strengths to unlock new opportunities. From expanding trade routes to supporting exporters, our focus remains on fostering sustainable growth,” he stated. The meeting concluded with both sides emphasising the need for open communication and prompt follow-up on the decisions made. Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s proactive leadership and the ambassador’s collaborative approach reflect the growing momentum in Pakistan-Kazakhstan trade relations.