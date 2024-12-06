Constitutional amends can’t be debated in courts: Senator Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Thursday that the Constitution prohibits any debate over constitutional amendments in the courts on any grounds. In a statement on X, the Parliamentary leader of the PML-N in the Senate, said that “Article 239 of the Constitution grants Parliament unlimited authority to amend the constitution.” He referred to a letter written by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, “Your Honor, I highly respect your opinion that the court can either approve or disapprove the 26th Constitutional Amendment. However, the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan also contains Article 239, which clearly and unequivocally states that no constitutional amendment, on any grounds, regardless of what they are, can be debated in any court.” The Senator questioned, “Whether you suspended, paralyzed, or declared these clauses of the Constitution unconstitutional? If not, under what authority can the 26th Amendment be brought into discussion?” He further stated that Pakistan has already paid a heavy price for judicial overreach. If the Constitution is supreme, then please allow it to remain supreme.