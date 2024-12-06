Court indicts Imran Khan in GHQ attack case

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub arrested by Rawalpindi Police. At least 76 cases registered against PTI founder, Islamabad High Court told. Non-bailable arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi issued.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on Thursday was indicted in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case related to May 9 riots by the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the hearing of the case at a make-shift court set up in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. A legal team representing the former PM was also present during the hearing.

A total of 100 people, including former interior minister Sheikh Rashid, were indicted in the GHQ attack case — which was registered at RA Bazaar police station. However, Imran among other indicted leaders denied charges against them.

Over 143 individuals, including Khan, were named as accused in the case, while 23, including Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill and Murad Saeed, were listed as fugitives. Additionally, all accused have been prohibited from travelling abroad.

Following the indictment, the court fixed Dec 10 as the date for recording the evidence of the prosecution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the indictment in this case was deferred four times due to several reasons.

Also, several PTI leaders including Omar Ayub Khan, Raja Basharat, Ahmed Chattha, and Azim-ud-Din were taken into custody by police in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

PTI lawyer Rana Mudassar told reporters that Ayub and Basharat were arrested by policemen at Adiala Jail’s check post. He added that it was unclear what charges led to the arrests of the PTI leaders.

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that five party leaders including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly arrested by police were shifted to Rawalpindi Police Lines.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was told on Thursday that a total of 76 cases are registered against PTI founder in federal capital. IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir dispose of the petition after a new report regarding the cases against PTI founder was presented to the bench. The petition was filed Noreen Niazi, the sister of PTI founder.

During hearing, the interior ministry submitted the cases details received from provinces. The reports of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sindh and Balochistan provinces were also submitted to the court.

After this, the court dispose of the case. It may be mentioned here that previoulsy 62 cases were registered against PTI founder. However, 14 more FIRs are registered against him after recent protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at D-Chowk.

Meanwhile, a special court on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi on constantly skipping appearance in Toshakhana-II case.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjamand heard the case at Central Jail Adiala wherein the charges couldn’t be framed against the accused due to the disappearance of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder.

At the outset of hearing, Special Prosecutor Zulifkar Abbas Naqvi contended that the accused Bushrq Bibi is deliberately skipping her attendance before court. He prayed the court to issue non-bailable arrest warrants against the her.

However, defense counsel Barrister Salman Safdar said that Bushra Bibi has gone to Peshawar High Court to get bail in new registered cases against her. She has surrendered before PHC, he said and prayed the court to adjourn the case till Monday. He assured the court that Bushra Bibi would appear before the court on next hearing.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Bushra Bibi and adjourned hearing till December 5.