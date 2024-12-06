Cricket CC reaches Super 8s in PCB National Club Cricket Championship

LAHORE - Cricket Centre Club Lahore secured a commanding 152-run victory over Okara Gymkhana Club from Multan Region, earning a spot in the Super 8s of PCB National Club Cricket Championship 2024. The knockout-stage match, played at LCCA Ground, saw Cricket Centre put up a formidable total of 309/9 in 40 overs. Imran Butt led the charge for Cricket Centre with a crucial 93-run innings, while Junaid Ali and Ameer Hamza scored 85 runs each. Ammar Yasir of Okara Gymkhana claimed 5-42. In response, Okara Gymkhana was bowled out for just 157 runs in 31.4 overs. M Imran (30), M Hafeez (27), Ammar Yasir (25*), and Ghulam Ali (24) played well. Saif ur Rehman (3/15) and Asif Ali (3/25) shone for Cricket Centre. Chief guest Sardar Naushad Ahmed, President of WZ Cricket Association and Cricket Centre, distributed cash prizes to standout performers: Imran Butt, Junaid Ali, and Saif ur Rehman. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed congratulated Cricket Centre Club, its officials, and President Noshad for their remarkable victory.