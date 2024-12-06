Friday, December 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Cricket CC reaches Super 8s in PCB National Club Cricket Championship

Cricket CC reaches Super 8s in PCB National Club Cricket Championship
Staff Reporter
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Cricket Centre Club Lahore secured a commanding 152-run victory over Okara Gymkhana Club from Multan Region, earning a spot in the Super 8s of PCB National Club Cricket Championship 2024. The knockout-stage match, played at LCCA Ground, saw Cricket Centre put up a formidable total of 309/9 in 40 overs. Imran Butt led the charge for Cricket Centre with a crucial 93-run innings, while Junaid Ali and Ameer Hamza scored 85 runs each. Ammar Yasir of Okara Gymkhana claimed 5-42. In response, Okara Gymkhana was bowled out for just 157 runs in 31.4 overs. M Imran (30), M Hafeez (27), Ammar Yasir (25*), and Ghulam Ali (24) played well. Saif ur Rehman (3/15) and Asif Ali (3/25) shone for Cricket Centre. Chief guest Sardar Naushad Ahmed, President of WZ Cricket Association and Cricket Centre, distributed cash prizes to standout performers: Imran Butt, Junaid Ali, and Saif ur Rehman. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed congratulated Cricket Centre Club, its officials, and President Noshad for their remarkable victory.

NA panel expresses concerns over state of healthcare facilities at Polyclinic

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1733373189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024