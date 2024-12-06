DC active in field for ‘Lahore Clean Mission’

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza reviewed the cleanliness measures at Barki Road, Green City, Paragon Society and surrounding areas under the ‘Lahore Clean Mission’. CO (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia, Assistant Commissioner Cantt and LWMC officials also accompanied the DC. Musa Raza showed his satisfaction after seeing significant improvement in sanitation arrangements. He directed that LWMC officials should ensure the best cleaning arrangements in the streets and neighborhoods. He also directed that the concerned authorities should ensure effective monitoring of sanitation system. The DC emphasised that he wants to see all the areas clean and sanitation arrangements should be improved in the middle and backward areas and sewerage system should be improved in collaboration with WASA authorities. Musa Raza directed that a door-to-door awareness campaign should also be started to raise awareness among the people. He appealed that the citizens should also support the district administration of Lahore in making the city of Lahore ideal. Meanwhile, the DC visited the basic health center (BHC) Bengali Barki Road and met with administration and took a detailed briefing on administrative affairs. He reviewed the stock and supply of medicines, attendance of doctors and staff, patient registration register and said that free medical facilities should be provided to the patients.

Commissioner reviews schemes under Lahore development plan

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood along with Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza visited various areas of Nishtar Zone and Data Ganj Bakhsh Zone to review the schemes under Lahore development plan. CO (MCL) Shahid Abbas Kathia, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Mudassar Nawaz also accompanied. During the visit, the sites which have been finalised under the Lahore development plan were checked. The commissioner said that work on the project will be started soon, which will provide the best roads to the citizens in Lahore. In development plan, E-tendering system and MIS system have been introduced to maintain the quality, and contracts have been awarded to the successful contractors for the smooth work, the commissioner added. The DC said that transparency and merit-based construction and development is being started in the city under the development plan, adding that practical steps are being taken to restore the beautification of the city.