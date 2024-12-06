Dilemma of Implementing GBV

The world commemorates the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in 2024 through the UN Secretary-General’s UNiTE campaign. This global movement mobilizes governments, the international community, and civil society to raise awareness and advocate for policy change to end GBV. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the 16 Days of Activism and the 30th anniversary of the Beijing conference. The theme for 2024 spotlights the devastating impact of GBV on women and girls caught up in crises. Women and girls forcibly displaced by crises face heightened risks of GBV, including sexual violence, with the most vulnerable being worst affected. UNFPA recognizes that inequality and oppression are the root causes of GBV. While 16 days is an important advocacy campaign, advocacy alone is not enough in the context of Pakistan advocacy. Actions are needed to implement all promises and measures made by political, executive, judicial, and legislative institutions to honour their commitment to the women and girls of Pakistan.

Last month, the UNFPA Regional Director for Asia-Pacific concluded a successful visit to Pakistan. One of the striking observations that stood out during various meetings and engagements was the unanimous recognition by the four branches of authority -legislative, executive, judiciary, and media - of the significant gap between legislation and its enforcement in Pakistan.

Global literature on the failure to translate legislative victories against GBV into tangible change reveals that shortcomings in the implementation are as varied as the gaps themselves. These shortfalls are often attributed to four broad categories. Political factors include lack of political will, inadequate allocation of resources by legislators and governments, and reluctance to confront conflicting views and positions around traditional or customary laws and courts. Secondly, institutional factors including a lack of accountability mechanisms for state institutions, poor designation of lead implementing institutions, unclear roles and responsibilities, and weak coordination among stakeholders. Thirdly, there are the capacity and procedural factors including deficiencies in staffing, training, services, guidelines, and protocols for handling violence cases from a human rights perspective. Fourthly, cultural norms, societal attitudes, and individual behaviours contribute to the normalization of violence, within the public and among survivors themselves as well as implementing actors including police and judiciary.

While some of the above-mentioned reasons are common in most countries, I observe that all of them are present in Pakistan. Furthermore, I would identify three additional factors; the first speaks to the noticeable absence of genuine commitment about the importance of addressing GBV, many stakeholders are engaged in the issue because it was suggested to them or because there was a funding opportunity. Secondly, Pakistan lacks an effective mechanism to sustain the momentum to implement the decisions by executive and legislative authorities. Third is the significant crisis of trust between people and public institutions responsible for handling GBV affairs.

The journey to ending GBV is long, multifaceted, and deeply interconnected with various sectors. It is essential to recognize that acts of violence, in any form, are learned social behaviours - not inherited traits - and therefore can be changed by altering social norms and behaviours. To begin, women must know their rights, what constitutes violence, how to report it, and how to reject GBV. Similarly, men need to understand how patriarchal structures perpetuate harmful norms, and how their behaviours may contribute to acts of violence and an unhealthy environment. A victim-centered approach is key when responding to GBV. It is essential that victims feel safe, supported and confident in the system, without further fear of judgement and stigmatization. Survivors of violence often remain silent due to lack of support, fear of stigma, and risk of societal exclusion. One of the effective strategies in addressing GBV is to ‘do no harm’ in the process of responding to it. Engaging parents and parents-in-law is particularly important in the context of Pakistan, as GBV is often normalized, and forms of violence like psychological and emotional abuse, economic deprivation, and mobility restrictions are not always recognized. Moreover, engaging men as allies and strengthening community accountability is vital. Any solution to GBV that does not engage men and boys will have limited success before it is undermined.

Beyond overtly harmful practices, other seemingly benign social norms contribute to GBV. Many of these seem innocuous, as they stem from the stereotypical roles and behaviours traditionally assigned to different genders. GBV, especially when it involves intimate partners or family members, is viewed as a private matter something that happens behind closed doors and out of the public eye. These social norms discourage community involvement in what are seen as private matters, however, ending violence is a collective responsibility that requires a community to unite and act.

According to the demographic health survey 2012/13, 1 in 3 girls is married before they reach 18 years, and girls aged 15-19 have the highest reported cases of domestic violence. Child marriage is a harmful practice that not only keeps girls out of school but also severely limits their ability to reach their potential socially and economically. When girls are in school, they are more likely to avoid child marriage, gain empowerment, and build skills necessary for a better future. Communities have a critical role to play in ending the practice of child marriage and mitigating the risks of violence.

Another strategy is to invest in women’s empowerment, securing a seat for women at the table where decisions are made. One of the biggest factors perpetuating GBV is the exclusion from the decision-making processes at the social and political levels, especially when it comes to designing laws and decisions that impact community life.

It is also crucial to recognize that emergencies and crises heighten the risks and threats to the safety of vulnerable groups. This was evident in the protection report from the 2022 flood emergency, which revealed high protection risks in displacement sites and an increase in child marriage as parents adopted it as a coping mechanism. Therefore, incorporating additional safeguards against GBV within any emergency response to a humanitarian situation or crisis is critical.

The delay in the implementation of GBV legislation should not halt the progress on additional laws that demand attention. On the contrary, Pakistan should accelerate the enactment of legislation addressing all types of GBV, as this is a cumulative process with interconnected issues. The dilemma in Pakistan is two-fold: existing laws approaching GBV are timid and lack transformative articles to dismantle barriers faced by women and girls. These laws are too narrow in scope, focusing solely on the GBV practices rather than the environment that incubates them. GBV is a complex issue, it is not only a public health concern, and a criminal justice matter inherited from the past, but also an outcome of dropping out of school. Laws must be bold and comprehensive, addressing the root causes, symptoms, impacts, and appropriate punishment of perpetrators.

Dr Luay Shabaneh

The writer is the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Pakistan. He tweets @ShabanehLuay