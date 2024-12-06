District police report reveals shocking rise in dangerous gangs in Rahim Yar Khan

Rahim Yar Khan - The annual performance report released by the has revealed a staggering discovery of 106 dangerous criminal gangs operating in the area. According to the report, which outlines the police’s achievements during 2024, the have made significant progress in combating crime. In the year’s operations, police encounters in the Kacha area resulted in the killings of 35 notorious bandits, while 13 others were injured and captured. A total of 106 criminal gangs, comprising 272 members, were dismantled, and their leaders apprehended. Additionally, the police arrested 9,265 criminals, including 4,064 proclaimed offenders and 292 judicial absconders. From these criminals, goods worth over 75 crore rupees were recovered and returned to their rightful owners. The report also highlights the sacrifices made by law enforcement personnel, with 19 police officers martyred while bravely combating criminal elements in the field. During this period, police also carried out a major crackdown on illegal firearms, seizing 42 Kalashnikovs, 26 shotguns, 464 pistols, 35 rifles, 7 Mausers, 112 carbines, 9 repeaters, 43 short guns, 29 revolvers, and over 26,000 rounds of ammunition. In a significant move against drug trafficking, the police seized 69 active illicit distilleries, 135,000 liters of locally-made alcohol, 17,391 bottles of liquor, 7.5 tons of hashish, over 1 kilogram of heroin, 6.16 kilograms of crystal meth, and 15.8 kilograms of marijuana. The offenders were arrested and legal proceedings are underway. Additionally, police efforts in preventing abductions led to the rescue of 232 individuals from abduction for ransom. Through its police service centers, counters, and community forums, the police provided services to over 100,000 citizens throughout the year. Under the leadership of Officer (DPO) Rizwan Omar Gondal, the police teams, including Circle Police Officers, SHOs, and their teams, have demonstrated exemplary performance in narrowing the scope of criminal activities across the district. Social and community groups have lauded the police for their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the public, offering heartfelt tributes to their work and sacrifices. The district’s police force has thus successfully managed to curb crime and maintain law and order, making a significant contribution to the safety and well-being of the community.