Don’t Isolate Afghan Taliban

Despite the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan for over three years, the country’s stability remains an enigma, recovering from the death and destruction of the past 45 years. It goes to the Taliban’s credit that there is a semblance of normalcy; people can travel across the country without fear. Still, sporadic incidents of shooting at the Taliban forces either by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) or opposition operatives are witnessed, although hushed up by the Taliban authorities due to strict media censorship enforced across the country.

The ruling religious militia has imposed harsh measures in the name of Sharia, reminiscent of the Taliban 1.0 rule. The question of inclusivity to give representation to minority religious and ethnic groups has been brushed aside. At the same time, a ban on women’s right to education and work is enforced, rendering over fifty per cent of the population redundant.

There is no dialogue with the opposition as the latter are not considered a formidable threat without realizing their situation when dislodged by the Americans after 9/11. The Taliban rule may not be under threat now, but a non-inclusive dispensation may not stay for long. After the decimation by the Americans, the Taliban leadership wanted to sign the surrender documents with the victors in 2002 and live peacefully inside Afghanistan. The then US defence secretary, Donald Rumsfeld, summarily rejected the proposal submitted by President Karzai. The Americans now realize the folly of dismissing a truce with the Taliban, which cost them two decades of war, thousands of casualties, 2.5 trillion dollars and a hasty withdrawal after handing over power to the same Taliban. Therefore, the US-led coalition’s collective political and military acumen failed before a rag-tag militia.

However, the day after the victory, it dawned upon the Taliban the stark challenge of running a country of over 40 million, 97 per cent of which suffers poverty, while 52 percent of the populace is actually dependent on international humanitarian assistance. The poverty situation in Afghanistan poses a serious challenge not only to the country but may create an ugly situation for the immediate neighbours, especially Pakistan and Iran, which are favourite destinations for the Afghans fleeing the country.

The American withdrawal from Afghanistan has put the country in a quandary regardless of the claims that the Taliban have “defeated” the Americans. The US has frozen Afghan assets worth over 9 billion dollars, while Afghan banks cannot do normal business with international banks. It appears that the US has found a better way of seeking revenge on the Taliban by freezing its assets. Interestingly, the Afghan banks are not under sanctions, but the foreign banks are reluctant to do business with the Afghan banks, thus rendering the country’s economy in limbo. The immediate neighbours and Russia have tried to mitigate the economic situation through currency swaps and barter trade, but it is sustaining Afghanistan to the subsistence level. The poverty has only grown; people are vying to leave the country, while UNODC’s latest report suggests a 19 percent increase in poppy cultivation as compared to 2023. The overall economic situation does not augur well for Afghanistan.

The above situation should raise alarm amongst the neighbours and beyond for multiple reasons. First, there is consensus within the international community that terrorist organizations, such as ISKP, TTP, and ETIM, taking shelter in Afghanistan are a serious threat to their national security and would want concrete measures to dismantle and eliminate their structures in Afghanistan. This would not have been possible without the Afghan Interim Government’s (AIG) active cooperation. Therefore, regional and international efforts would be required to sensitize the Taliban regime about the seriousness of the task ahead to eliminate the threat of terrorism in future.

Second, the US should immediately unfreeze the 9 billion dollars worth of Afghan accounts to address the acute poverty issue in Afghanistan. Simultaneously, Afghan banks, facing unannounced restrictions, should have access to do business with their international counterparts. Such a measure would contribute to improving the Afghan economy and creating more jobs. It would also discourage the increasing tendency among Afghans to leave their country.

Third, the members of the Moscow Format (immediate neighbours of Afghanistan, Russia, and India) may initiate a dialogue with the AIG to cooperate on connectivity projects to improve the Afghan economy. Already, projects like CASA-1000 and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline projects are ready for execution. Upon completion, these would not only address the energy needs of partner countries but also substantially contribute to Afghanistan’s economic well-being through transit fees.

Fourth, on the political plane, there is a need to initiate dialogue within the Moscow format about greater diplomatic interaction with the AIG aimed at recognition of the incumbent regime. However, the recognition issue should be conditional to Taliban authorities doing away with the repressive laws banning women’s education and their right to work.

Fifth, the Moscow Format may consolidate its position at the Doha process led by the United Nations and seek enhanced humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, especially for the 52 percent of Afghans seeking urgent relief.

Sixth, although premature for now, a dialogue between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India on land transit trade can boost bilateral and transit trade between these countries and beyond.

The above reasoning may set the pace for a partial solution to address Afghanistan’s urgent needs and secure the interests of the immediate neighbours and beyond. Since Pakistan has been deeply affected by the Afghan crisis during the past 45 years, it should lead the charge and coordinate with the Moscow Format members, including India. Adopting a regional approach to regional challenges is worth trying.

Asif Durrani

The writer is a former ambassador of Pakistan to Iran and UAE, currently working as a Senior Research Fellow at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI). He is the author of the book “Turmoil: Events in Afghanistan, South Asia, Middle East, Ukraine and Pakistan”.