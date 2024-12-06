Friday, December 06, 2024
Earthquake felt in Punjab cities

NEWS WIRE
December 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An earthquake of magnitude-5.1 was experienced in Punjab cities at around 11:21 on Thursday. The epicentre of the quake was about 14-km west of Kharian tehsil of district Gujrat. People came out of buildings and houses reciting the Kalima Tayyaba. According to PMD and the Seismological Centre, the intensity of the earthquake was recorded as 5.1 on the Richter scale, the epicenter of the earthquake was Khariyan, and the depth was 15 kilometers.

A light shaking was felt throughout Punjab province. There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties; however, significant damage is unlikely.

