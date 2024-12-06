Escaping Debt

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), acting on behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has extended the maturity of its $3 billion deposit by another year. Originally set to mature on December 5, this extension provides Pakistan with much-needed breathing room to maintain its recent economic stability while postponing debt repayments to focus on growth and development. Saudi Arabia’s continued support has undoubtedly been instrumental in helping Pakistan avoid default during critical moments, demonstrating the Kingdom’s pivotal role in stabilising Pakistan’s economy during challenging times.

However, Pakistan must recognise that relying on Saudi Arabia’s generosity is not a sustainable long-term strategy. If the country aspires to true independence, both economically and politically, it must chart a path that reduces its dependence on external loans and grants. Simultaneously, developments such as the Asian Development Bank’s recent agreement to provide $86.2 million for a waste-based aviation fuel plant in Sheikhupura represent similar issues. This project aims to produce sustainable aviation fuel, a critical need for Pakistan’s limited decarbonisation options in the aviation sector. While such initiatives are commendable, they remain rooted in external financing—a short-term fix that perpetuates long-term vulnerabilities. The reliance on loans denominated in U.S. dollars has become a persistent burden for Pakistan. Decades of borrowing to sustain the economy have resulted in soaring debt, with interest payments and debt servicing now consuming a significant portion of the national budget. This fiscal pressure leaves little room for investment in critical areas such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, or the future of the country’s younger generations. The budget is increasingly constrained, with large allocations directed toward debt servicing, government overheads, pensions, and military expenditure, leaving only a meagre fraction for development and discretionary spending.

This unsustainable cycle must be broken if Pakistan is to secure its future. The country needs a comprehensive strategy to escape this debt trap, focusing on generating sustainable revenues, curbing unnecessary expenditures, and fostering economic growth through structural reforms.