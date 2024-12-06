Experts Federal Commission & Task Forces needed to get rid of rising debt

LAHORE - Executive Council of Registered Think Tank – Engineers Study Forum has resolved to urge the Federal Government to take speedy measures to setup National Economy Commission & Task Forces for achieving vital National Economy. In this connection, it is imperative to setup National Experts Body & specialized Working Group to advise and implement practical measures for boosting Debt free National Economy and to achieve effective results. It is highly imperative to setup working experts groups comprising of competent personnel to workout realistic reforms packages to achieve pragmatic results for better National Economy. There is a dire need to boost agricultural and industrial productivity at fast rate. Pakistan has lot of potential for growth in Agriculture & industry with latest international practices. Per acre yield of agriculture can be double with reforms. Exports need to be enhanced. In the power sector, Technical losses can be further cut with reforms. Efficiency of Power Plants especially in the public sector should be enhanced with better measures at International efficiency levels.

The meeting was presided over by Mian Fazal Ahmad Chairman Engineers Study Forum-Registered Think Tank & Muhammad Irfan Akhtar Senior Executive Member Engr. Capt. (R) Abdul Qadeer Khan & others participated.