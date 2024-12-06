FIA Gujranwala busts Hawala-Hundi network

LAHORE - The FIA Composite Circle Gujranwala busted a network of Hawala Hundi and illegal currency exchange.

According to officials, the FIA team arrested Idrees Ahmed, an accused involved in Hawala Hundi and illegal currency exchange, during the operation. Rs. 5.6 million local currency, 31,557 US dollars, 105,861 Saudi riyals, 13,200 euros were recovered from the accused. According to the FIA, 67,700 Turkish lira, 1,585 UAE dirhams, 1,535 British pounds, 10,000 Korean yuan, 161 Omani riyals, 240 Australian dollars and 200 Qatari riyals were also recovered from the accused.

Authorities further said that Swiss francs, Malaysian ringgit, Kuwaiti and Bahraini dinars were also recovered from the suspect. The total value of the recovered currency is more than 27 million Pakistani rupees. Mobile phones and checkbooks were also recovered from the suspect.